Love Island set to feature another League of Ireland star

Fans of Love Island and the League of Ireland can look forward to seeing one of the domestic games stars very soon.

That's according to the independent, which claims that the player has stepped away from his club to pursue a spot in the hit ITV show.

League of Ireland footballer set to enter Love Island villa https://t.co/yuWkzwJvFK — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) June 6, 2023

As is the case with previous years, participants' identities are withheld to maintain all legal agreements for the involved parties.

The Independent reports that teammates of the individual in question have learned that he has opted to pursue the opportunity.

Fans of the show can expect no public statement on his situation until participation is officially confirmed.

Waterford FC was previously represented in the Villa.

Cast your mind back to 2021 and the introduction of former Waterford FC footballer Aaron Simpson.

Simpson had a spell with the club back in 2019 at the age of 22 and appeared in the Villa as a bombshell.

Feast your eyes on TWO new bombshells 😍 Welcome medical student Priya and footballer Aaron! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/9NJKkJ6h8j — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 8, 2021

The defender made eight appearances under Alan Reynold, before switching to Dover Athletic Football Club.

At the time, he described Love Island as a "great opportunity" and one he was eager to get involved with.

