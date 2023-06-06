Play Button
Play Button
Sport

Love Island set to feature another League of Ireland star

Love Island set to feature another League of Ireland star
From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Logo. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc.This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Fans of Love Island and the League of Ireland can look forward to seeing one of the domestic games stars very soon.

That's according to the independent, which claims that the player has stepped away from his club to pursue a spot in the hit ITV show.

Advertisement

As is the case with previous years, participants' identities are withheld to maintain all legal agreements for the involved parties.

The Independent reports that teammates of the individual in question have learned that he has opted to pursue the opportunity.

Fans of the show can expect no public statement on his situation until participation is officially confirmed.

Advertisement

 

Waterford FC was previously represented in the Villa.

Cast your mind back to 2021 and the introduction of former Waterford FC footballer Aaron Simpson.

Simpson had a spell with the club back in 2019 at the age of 22 and appeared in the Villa as a bombshell.

Advertisement

The defender made eight appearances under Alan Reynold, before switching to Dover Athletic Football Club.

At the time, he described Love Island as a "great opportunity" and one he was eager to get involved with.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website beat102103.com.

 

 

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Carlow Senior Hurlers to hold open training session this evening

 By Shaun Connolly
Waterford News 2

Watch: Dolphin pod spotted along Waterford city stretch of the River Suir

 By Robbie Byrne
Tipperary News 3

'Help me': Voice of ghost recorded at Tipperary castle stuns paranormal experts

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement