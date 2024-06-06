Man accused of headbutting Roy Keane awaits verdict

A 43-year-old man will find out on Thursday whether he has been found guilty of headbutting football pundit Roy Keane at a match.

Scott Law, 43, went on trial last week after pleading not guilty to a charge of common assault in relation to an incident where Mr Keane was allegedly headbutted on September 3rd last year.

The incident happened when Mr Keane and fellow Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards were walking to do the final match analysis after Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, Highbury Corner Magistrates’ court heard.

Football pundit and former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

The ex-Ireland international, who was working as a pundit for Sky Sports, was allegedly headbutted through doors at the Emirates Stadium by Law, of Waltham Abbey, Essex.

Law’s defence team alleged that CCTV footage from inside the stadium, shown in court, displayed former Manchester United player Mr Keane elbowing the defendant in the face.

District Judge Angus Hamilton is expected to give his judgment from around 10am on Thursday at the same court.

By PA reporter

