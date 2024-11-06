Wexford FC manager James Keddy departs club after two seasons

Wexford FC have today announced the departure of senior men's team manager James Keddy.

The Dublin native leaves the club after two successful seasons with the purple and gold getting to two play offs and reaching the semi-final of this year's FAI Cup were they were narrowly defeated by Drogheda United.

In a statement from the club, they noted they are "very grateful for his hard work in the project at Wexford FC and we were delighted to financially support James and his team in building our profile to get us where we are."

This news comes as Wexford FC concluded their season after bowing out of the First Division Play off Semi Finals with a 1-0 aggregate loss against Athlone Town.

The club say they "look ahead to our 2025 campaign and will begin the process of appointing a new manager immediately."

