Jose Mourinho has said Manchester City might be a rich club that signs the best players but they “cannot buy class”.

The Manchester United boss was responding to a question about City’s Amazon Prime documentary, which aired this week.

“I think you can have a fantastic movie, respecting others,” he told Sky Sports.

“You don’t need to be disrespectful to have a fantastic movie.

“You can be a rich club and buy all the best players in the world but you cannot buy class.”

You can watch the trailer for All or Nothing – Manchester City below:

