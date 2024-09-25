Manchester City confirm Rodri has suffered a ligament injury

Manchester City have today confirmed that Spanish midfielder Rodri suffered a ligament injury after he was taken off in City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal last weekend.

The Euros winner had travelled to Spain to "seek specialist consultation this week, following initial tests in Manchester".

In a club statement, the Pep Guardiola managed club said "assessment remains ongoing to ascertain the full extent of the injury and expected prognosis".

"The injury was sustained during the first half of this weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Speaking after City's 2-1 win over Watford in the Carabao Cup last night, manager Pep Guardiola was asked how long Rodri would be out:

"Still we don’t have the definitive [diagnosis] but he will be out for a long time, a while but there are some opinions that maybe it will be less than we expected."

Guardiola was quick to note that in previous seasons they had similar key players injured but found solutions:

"We were three months without Erling [Haaland], five months without Kevin [De Bruyne] and we found solutions.

"Yes, he’s irreplaceable but I will find a solution. There is an alternative, we will do it. When you have one player who is irreplaceable, as a team we have to find a solution."

