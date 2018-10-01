Marseille has been named as the venue for the 2020 Champions Cup final.

The 67,000-seater Stade Velodrome will also host the Challenge Cup decider on the same weekend.

Tournament organisers have opted for a new venue for the third time in a row.

Leinster became the first side to lift the trophy in Bilbao in May.

This season’s final will be the first held at St James’ Park in Newcastle.

EPCR Director General, Vincent Gaillard, said: “While France is a traditional stronghold of the great game of rugby, a European finals weekend in the city of Marseille will be a whole new experience both for local fans and for our loyal supporters who travel in their tens of thousands year after year.

“Having made history in Bilbao last season, and with all roads leading to Newcastle this season, we are certain that Marseille and the state-of-the art Stade de Marseille will deliver a truly memorable weekend on the Cote d’Azur as we celebrate the European Cup’s 25th anniversary.”

Jean-Claude Gaudin, Mayor of Marseille, said: “In selecting our city, EPCR has recognised a remarkable collective work on a successful bid project, worthy of the expectations of this major sporting event, which commands the attention and enthusiasm of the rugby world. After the European Year of Culture in 2013, UEFA EURO 2016, the European Year of Sport 2017, the Rugby World Cup 2023 and the hosting of the sailing events of the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024, staging this top European club rugby weekend is further recognition for Marseille, now making us a member of an elite circle of sporting cities.”

