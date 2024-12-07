Play Button
Matty Smith returns to Waterford FC

Matty Smith returns to Waterford FC following a league winning season with Shelbourne. Photo: Waterford FC
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
After making 30 appearances for the League of Ireland Premier Division champions, Shelbourne, last season Matty Smith has signed a new multi-year deal with Waterford FC.

The Scottish attacker previously featured for the Blues all the way back in 2020 where he started in all of Waterford's 18 Premier Division games before the season was cut short by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to Waterford FC media Smith says "it feels great to be back".

"I really enjoyed my short spell of time when I was here [in 2020]. After being on the phone to Keith, it was a no-brainer to come back.

"It’s gotten very good over the past couple of years here in Waterford, especially the last two years. It’s something that really excites me.

"I’ve grown as a player since I’ve been here first, I think I can add that bit of experience to the team – a team that I think is very exciting – and I can’t wait to get going with the lads."

Blues manager Keith Long says he's delighted to be "finally getting the opportunity to work with Matty".

"He will give us options & quality at the top end of the pitch, and I’ve no doubt the Waterford supporters will be happy to see him return to the blues."

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

