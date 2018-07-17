By James O’Connor

Former Irish Young Racing Driver of the Year Cian Carey promises he is “not getting ahead” of himself despite securing his fourth win of the Formula 3 Cup Championship season last weekend at Oulton Park.

This win puts Carey top of the leaderboard for the first time.

“Leading the championship is the best place to be but I’m not getting ahead of myself. I’m taking it race by race, I’ll think of the championship (title) when we arrive for the final weekend. Some people become complacent when in this position but I’m focused on taking it race by race and getting the best from me and the car and everything else should fall into place,” he said.

Although the 24-year-old may not be accustomed to leading a Formula Championship, success has been a constant throughout his career. In 2016 he won the Boss Ireland Championship along with the Irish Young Racing Driver of the Year award.

This award was crucial for the Meath man’s development as it earned him a spot in the Chris Dittman Racing Team.

“Winning the young Irish driver of the year opened the door for me into Formula 3 and I would have never been able to have the opportunity if it wasn’t for Motorsport Ireland and Sport Ireland. In 2017 we had a great rookie season. I felt I came on very strong towards the end and it was a great learning year for 2018,” Carey said, who is receiving the support of Mooretown Precision Engineering and Frank Brazil Reinforcements.

Despite starting the season with two DNF’s at Donington Park, Carey and his team have bounced back in style and now the future is looking bright for the aspiring Formula 1 driver.

“There’s no worse than feeling knowing you should be out there challenging for wins but instead I’m sitting watching it from the pit wall after being forced to retire due to engine issues. But it only made me and the team stronger and we’ve bounced back from it.

In the future, I hope to be travelling the world driving for a big manufacture team and get paid to do what I love. Obviously, it’s not going to be easy but I’m going to work so hard to make my dream come true.”

For more information, you can visit Cian Carey Racing on Facebook.

