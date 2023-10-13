Meet the world's sexiest footballer who has A-list stars willing to spend €100,000 on her

Footballer Alisha Lehmann is widely regarded by fans on social media as the sexiest female footballer alive.

The talented Aston Villa starlet has 15.5 million followers on Instagram alone where she shares photos of herself on and off the pitch.

She plays as a forward for Aston Villa's in the English Women's Super League.

According to the Daily Mail, Alisha is the most most valuable women's footballer on Instagram, with her average media value per post to be a spectacular £241,314.

The Swiss star is also the first-ever female brand ambassador for KSI and Logan Paul's sports hydration drink Prime, joining the ranks of male peers such as Erling Haaland.

Speaking on the DirTea Talk podcast, Alisha revealed that she received an offer of 100,000 Swiss francs (around €100,000) from an 'very well-known person'.

The offer was to spend the night with him while she was vacationing in Miami.

She said: "I was in Miami, my favorite place, and I met some friends at a club. I got a message on my mobile, which I didn't reply to, but the same person then messaged the bodyguard looking after me".

"The texts came from a very well known person. We had previously bumped into one another at an event."

The message said, "I will pay Alisha 100,000 Swiss francs (roughly $110,000) to spend a night with her."'

Lehmann turned down the offer, whilst questioning the amount teasingly, prompting the unnamed man to repeat-message her bodyguard.

"But my answer was - no way! And just 100,000?,' Lehmann added. 'The crazy thing is that I still have his message on my phone. It is a bit stupid.'

When asked to reveal a hint about the identity of the man, she was tight-lipped, saying: 'I cannot reveal his name. But he is very, very well known on an international level.'

Lehmann also revealed that rapper Drake had been in touch with her 'in the last three days' to request an Aston Villa jersey of hers.

The player did not confirm whether she had greenlit the request of one of most influential musicians of all time.

The 42-cap international joined Villa in 2021 and in August extended her stay in the Midlands until 2026, with the option of a further year.

