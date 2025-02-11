Melisa Filis called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time

Charlton Athletic midfielder Melisa Filis has been called into the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time.

The 22-year-old is part of Carla Ward's selection for the upcoming Nations League matches with Turkey and Slovenia.

Louise Quinn, Tara O'Hanlon, Jamie Finn, Jess Ziu and Lily Agg are among the players to miss out through injury.

The squad will also be without the recently retired Niamh Fahey, Diane Caldwell and Julie-Ann Russell.

There will be some new faces amongst the coaching staff with Alan Mahon (Assistant Head Coach) and Amber Whiteley (Assistant Coach) joining Emma Byrne (Goalkeeping Coach) and Ivi Casagrande (Performance Coach) in supporting Ward.

The squad will link up on Sunday, February 16th to begin preparing for the two games with sessions in the FAI National Training Centre.

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Squad

Goalkeepers:

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Sophie Whitehouse (Charlton Athletic)

Grace Moloney (Unattached)

Defenders:

Heather Payne (Everton)

Jessie Stapleton (Sunderland – on loan from West Ham United)

Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

Caitlin Hayes (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Midfielders:

Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

Megan Connolly (Lazio)

Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers)

Ruesha Littlejohn (Unattached)

Marissa Sheva (Unattached)

Melisa Filis (Charlton Athletic)

Forwards:

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave)

Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)

Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)

Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Emily Murphy (Newcastle United)

The Girls in Green get their UEFA Nations League B campaign underway on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 pm against Turkey at Tallaght Stadium.

Their second outing under new manager Carla Ward is away to Slovenia on Tuesday, February 25 at 5:00 pm at the Bonifika Stadium, Koper.

Both games will be streamed live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player.