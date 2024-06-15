Play Button
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26. Photo: PA
Millwall and Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, the club have announced.

It has been reported that Sarkic fell ill at an apartment in the town of Budva in Montenegro on Saturday morning.

“Millwall Football Club is completely devastated to announce that Matija Sarkic has passed away at the age of 26,” the Sky Bet Championship club said in a statement.

“Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija’s family and friends at this immensely sad time.

“The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija’s family is respected.”

Grimsby-born Sarkic began his career in Anderlecht’s academy before joining Aston Villa in 2015.

Swansea City v Stoke City – Sky Bet Championship – Swansea.com Stadium
Matija Sarkic spent time on loan at Stoke before joining Millwall (Nick Potts/PA)
Sarkic had loan spells at Wigan, Stratford, Havant and Waterlooville and Livingston and moved to Wolves in 2020.

He played 60 games during loan spells at Shrewsbury, Birmingham and Stoke before joining Millwall last August, where he made 33 appearances.

Sarkic made his Montenegro debut against Belarus in 2019 and was on international duty last week for a friendly against Belgium.

By PA Sport Staff

