More heartbreak for McIlroy at BMW PGA Championship

A disappointed Rory McIlroy waves to the crowd, © PA Wire/PA Images
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Rory McIlroy suffers yet more heartbreak after he missed out in a play-off to American Billy Horschel for the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

A magnificent eagle on the 17th for the Northern Irishman forced a three-way play-off alongside Horschel and Thriston Lawrence.

However, after Lawrence was eliminated after the first hole, Horschel holed a magnificent long-range putt to condemn McIlroy to a second, second-placed finish in a week.

Tom McKibbin carded a round of 66 to finish on 13-under par.

Shane Lowry shot 67 to finish on 12-under whilst 3-time major winner Padraig Harrington shot 68 to also finish on 12-under.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.

