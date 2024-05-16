Play Button
Munster squad named ahead of clash with Edinburgh

Munster’s Alex Nankivell is tackled by Manuel Zuliani of Benetton. Photo: Luca Sighinolfi/Inpho
Odhrán Johnson
The Munster team has been named to face Edinburgh in the URC on Friday, May 17.

The overall teamsheet sees five changes come into the squad alongside two positional switches.

Antoine Frisch and Mike Haley join the backline, and Oli Jager, Gavin Coombes, and Fineen Wycherley join the starting team.

Positionally, Alex Nankivell will move to the inside centre, and Jack O'Donoghue will shift to the blindside flanker position.

Friday's match will mark O'Donoghue's 200th appearance for Munster. He's the 14th player to achieve this feat. Having only turned 30 in February, he's also the youngest player to achieve the feat.

Both Joey Carbery and Peter O'Mahony are unavailable for selection on Friday due to injuries.

The full squad and list of replacements are as follows:

Starting Squad

Mike Haley
Calvin Nash
Antoine Frisch
Alex Nankivell
Shane Daly
Jack Crowley
Craig Casey
Jeremy Loughman
Niall Scannell
Oli Jager
Fineen Wycherley
Tadhg Beirne (C)
Jack O'Donoghue
Alex Kendellen
Gavin Coombes

Replacements

Eoghan Clarke
Mark Donnelly
John Ryan
RG Snyman
Tom Ahern
Conor Murray
Rory Scannell
Brian Gleeson

Friday's match between Munster and Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium will start at 7.35 pm and will be available to watch on TG4 and Premier Sports.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com

