Munster squad named ahead of clash with Edinburgh

The Munster team has been named to face Edinburgh in the URC on Friday, May 17.

The overall teamsheet sees five changes come into the squad alongside two positional switches.

Antoine Frisch and Mike Haley join the backline, and Oli Jager, Gavin Coombes, and Fineen Wycherley join the starting team.

Positionally, Alex Nankivell will move to the inside centre, and Jack O'Donoghue will shift to the blindside flanker position.

Friday's match will mark O'Donoghue's 200th appearance for Munster. He's the 14th player to achieve this feat. Having only turned 30 in February, he's also the youngest player to achieve the feat.

Both Joey Carbery and Peter O'Mahony are unavailable for selection on Friday due to injuries.

The full squad and list of replacements are as follows:

Starting Squad

Mike Haley Calvin Nash Antoine Frisch Alex Nankivell Shane Daly Jack Crowley Craig Casey Jeremy Loughman Niall Scannell Oli Jager Fineen Wycherley Tadhg Beirne (C) Jack O'Donoghue Alex Kendellen Gavin Coombes

Replacements

Eoghan Clarke Mark Donnelly John Ryan RG Snyman Tom Ahern Conor Murray Rory Scannell Brian Gleeson

Friday's match between Munster and Edinburgh at the Hive Stadium will start at 7.35 pm and will be available to watch on TG4 and Premier Sports.

