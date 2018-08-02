Munster have unveiled their European and Alternate kits for the 2018/19 campaign.

The kits, which will go on sale from Life Style Sports tomorrow, will be worn for the next two seasons and are inspired the province’s fortress, Thomond Park.

The red Adidas jersey has a hint of navy and gold detail throughout, inspired by the seat colours in the stands of Thomond Park.

The Cliffs of Moher were the inspiration for the detail on the front of the Alternate jersey, while the colour is said to reflect the copper ore mined in Munster over 400 years ago.

The Home jersey remains the same for the 2018/19 season and all three kits, including the latest training wear and associated supporters range, will be sold exclusively at Life Style Sports from 9am tomorrow morning.

Adult replica jerseys are priced €75, kids €55 – €65 and Test, as worn by the players, priced €100.

What do you think of them?

– Digital Desk

