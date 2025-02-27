Play Button
Munster Rugby appoint new head coach

Munster vs New Zealand All Blacks XV, Thomond Park, Limerick 2/11/2024 Munster vs New Zealand All Blacks XV New Zealand head coach Clayton McMillan speaks to media ahead of the match Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Munster have announced that Clayton McMillan will become the province's new head coach on a three-year contract with the New Zealander set to take up the role from July.

McMillan is currently the head coach of Super Rugby side the Chiefs.

McMillan began his coaching career while still playing professionally in Japan before returning to New Zealand in 2007.

He held a number of roles at age-grade and club level before becoming Head Coach and Director of Rugby at Bay of Plenty in 2015, leading the province to the Mitre 10 Cup Championship in 2019.

In 2017, he led the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians as Head Coach for their clash against the British & Irish Lions and later that year was appointed Head Coach of the Māori All Blacks.

He progressed to the role of Assistant Coach of the Chiefs in 2020 and moved up to the position of Interim Head Coach in 2021 before being appointed to the position permanently later that year.

A former Police Officer in New Zealand, McMillan lined out for Whakarewarewa along with captaining the Bay of Plenty as a no.8 during his playing days, scoring 22 tries in 113 appearances for the province. He also played professional rugby in Japan for three years before transitioning into his coaching career.

McMillan is no stranger to Munster or Irish Rugby having coached against Ireland for the Māori All Blacks during the 2022 summer tour of New Zealand, leading his side to a win and a loss against Andy Farrell’s side.

He then led the All Blacks XV to a win over Munster at Thomond Park last November.

Munster had been without a permanent head coach since the departure of Graham Rowntree last October, with Ian Costello serving in an interim role.

