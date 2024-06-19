Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Munster's Graham Rowntree named URC Coach of the Season

Munster's Graham Rowntree named URC Coach of the Season
Munster Rugby Squad Training, UL, Limerick 8/11/2022 Head coach Graham Rowntree Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Munster coach Graham Rowntree, who won the URC with Munster last season, has been voted URC Coach of the Season.

The Englishman managed Munster to a top-of-the-table finish during the regular season, but the defending champions were beaten by the Glasgow Warriors in the semi-final of this year's URC competition.

Advertisement

Alongside Rowntree, Munster's Shane Daly and Jack Crowley won the Ironman Award and Next-Gen Player of the Season awards, respectively.

Advertisement

Also among the Elite XV were Alex Nankivell, Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne.

The Players' Player of the Season award is set to be announced tomorrow.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat10203.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

"Incredibly grateful & blessed" - Simon Zebo on time with Munster

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 2

Kate Nash gets personal on her first album in six years

 By Beat News
News 3

Man dies in hospital ten days after being struck by truck in Waterford

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement