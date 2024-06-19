Munster's Graham Rowntree named URC Coach of the Season

Munster coach Graham Rowntree, who won the URC with Munster last season, has been voted URC Coach of the Season.

The Englishman managed Munster to a top-of-the-table finish during the regular season, but the defending champions were beaten by the Glasgow Warriors in the semi-final of this year's URC competition.

Alongside Rowntree, Munster's Shane Daly and Jack Crowley won the Ironman Award and Next-Gen Player of the Season awards, respectively.

Also among the Elite XV were Alex Nankivell, Jack Crowley and Tadhg Beirne.

The Players' Player of the Season award is set to be announced tomorrow.

