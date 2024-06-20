Play Button
Munster's Jack Crowley named URC Player of the Season

BKT United Rugby Championship Quarter-Final, Thomond Park, Limerick 7/6/2024 Munster vs Ospreys Munster’s Jack Crowley celebrates winning with the fans Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
The awards keep coming for Munster as Fly Half Jack Crowley has been voted URC Players' Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old had already been awarded the Next-Gen Player of the Season and featured in the season's Elite XV.

The award was voted on by the Captains and Vice-Captains of all 16 teams in the URC. This is the second year in a row an Irish player has won the award, with Dan Sheehan winning last year.

This news comes as Graham Rowntree was named URC Coach of the Season.

Munster's Shane Daly was awarded the Ironman Award, and Alex Nankivell and Tadhg Beirne were named in the Elite XV alongside Jack Crowley.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.

