Munster's Jack Crowley named URC Player of the Season

The awards keep coming for Munster as Fly Half Jack Crowley has been voted URC Players' Player of the Season.

The 24-year-old had already been awarded the Next-Gen Player of the Season and featured in the season's Elite XV.

The award was voted on by the Captains and Vice-Captains of all 16 teams in the URC. This is the second year in a row an Irish player has won the award, with Dan Sheehan winning last year.

This news comes as Graham Rowntree was named URC Coach of the Season.

Munster's Shane Daly was awarded the Ironman Award, and Alex Nankivell and Tadhg Beirne were named in the Elite XV alongside Jack Crowley.

