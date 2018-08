Cork brothers Gary and Paul O’Donovan have booked their place in the lightweight Mens Double Sculls semi-finals at the European Rowing Championships.

The Olympic silver medalists comfortably won their heat by almost two seconds in six minutes 27.99 seconds in Glasgow.

They will be back on the water on Saturday.

Mark O’Donovan and Shane O’Driscoll are also into the Mens Pairs semi-finals after coming through the repechage after being fourth in their heat.

Share it:













Don't Miss