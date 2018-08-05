Gary and Paul O’Donovan have won a silver medal for Ireland in the final of the Lightweight men’s double sculls.

The Irish pair finished 1.99 seconds behind the winners Norway who completed the race in six minutes 20.85 seconds.

The Skibereen duo qualified for the decider yesterday after winning their semi-final in Glasgow in a time of 6:28.14.

Silver for Gary and Paul O’Donovan in the lightweight men’s double sculls at #Glasgow2018. They left themselves too much to do against a strong Norwegian crew #RTEsport pic.twitter.com/emDayvVxHD — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 5, 2018

