Oliver Dingley seventh after first round of dives in European Championships final

Oliver Dingley is in seventh position after the first round of the final of the 1-metre springboard competition at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The field have six dives to complete before final positions are confirmed.

The 2016 Olympian slipped inside the crucial top-12 with his final dive of the first round.

The 24-year-old, who was 14th after five dives of that first round, produced his best dive of the day to score 65.60 points and bring his total to 332.70.

That score enabled him progress to this afternoon’s final in 11th place.

