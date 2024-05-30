Play Button
Olympiakos beat Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League

Olympiakosa' Greek goalkeeper #88 Konstantinos Tzolakis (C) celebrates with teammate after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League final football match between Olympiakos and Fiorentina at the AEK Arena in Athens on May 29, 2024. (Photo by Aris MESSINIS / AFP) (Photo by ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Olympiakos beat Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday to win the club's first major European trophy, thanks to a late winner from Ayoub El Kaabi.

In a match that was high on intensity and physicality but low on quality in front of goal, neither side could find the net in the regulation 90 minutes before El Kaabi netted the winner in the 116th minute.

With the game seemingly headed to a penalty shootout, El Kaabi got in front of his marker to bundle in Santiago Hezze's cross but the players and fans had a long, nervous wait for VAR to check for offside before the goal was awarded.

Ayoub El Kaabi of Olympiacos scores. Photo: Michael Steele/Getty Images

The result marked a second consecutive defeat in the Europa Conference League final for Fiorentina, who had reached this season's summit clash without losing a single game.

By Reuters

