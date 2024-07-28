Olympics latest: O'Donovan and McCarthy give Ireland fine start to Day 2

It's Day 2 of the Paris Olympic Games, and it has been a good start for Team Ireland on the water this morning.

Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy began their quest for another gold medal as they eased through their Men's Lightweight Double Sculls heat.

The Skibbereen duo finished first ahead of Norway and Greece to book their place in the semi-finals.

Elsewhere this morning, Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh took second in the women's coxless pair with a time of 7:28:22 to make their semi-final.

Margaret Cremen and Aoife Casey took third place and a place in the repechage in their Women's Lightweight Double Sculls heat.

In the men's coxless pair, Ross Corrigan and Nick Timoney took third to pip world champions Switzerland to qualify for their semi with a time of 6:32:34.

Emily Hegarty, Natalie Long, Eimear Lambe, and Imogen Magner were drawn in a tough heat in the Women's coxless four, but have qualified for the Tuesday repechage as they finished in third spot this morning.

In the pool, Mona McSharry finished second in her Women's 100m Breaststroke heat with a time of 1-minute 5 to qualify for the semi-final.

However, in the boxing ring, Aidan Walsh has suffered defeat to hometown favourite Frenchman Makan Traore in their 71kg clash.

Walsh took the opening round but was rocked in the third round, and could not recover.

Later today, Grainne Walsh goes in her 66kg clash with Anna Luca Mamori of Hungary at 4.30pm.

Mona McSharry of Ireland. Photo: Inpho

And Jack Marley begins his Olympic quest, taking on Mateusz Bereznicki from Poland in a 92kg clash at 7.15pm.

The women's rugby sevens will look to start strongly when they take on Team GB in the first match of their group stage at 2.30pm.

Meanwhile, sailors Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove are involved in the Men's Skiff event this afternoon.

In the equestrian cross-country event, Sarah Ennis scored an excellent 3.2 for her round in Versailles with Action Lady M.

They now lie on a score of 41.2.

And there was a third-place finish for Dickson Waddilove in the opening race of the Men's Skiff series in Marseille.

Elsewhere, the women's rugby sevens have been beaten by Team GB in the first match of their group stage by 21-12.