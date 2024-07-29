Olympics: Mona McSharry wins bronze in 100m breaststroke

Mona McSharry has won Ireland’s first Olympic swimming medal since 1996.

The Sligo native took bronze in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke, beating Italy’s Benedetta Pinato by just one-hundredth of a second.

It is Ireland's first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Gold went to South Africa’s Tatjana Smith, with the silver to Qianting Tang of China.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Earlier in the pool, Ellen Walshe was eighth in the final of the 400-metre individual medley. Danielle Hill was eighth in her semi-final of the 100-metre backstroke.

Ireland’s Liam Jegou was narrowly denied a medal in the men’s C1 canoe final this evening.

He placed seventh overall, but if not for a 2-second penalty at his last gate, Jegou would have taken silver.

Earlier on, Kellie Harrington began the defence of her lightweight boxing gold medal.

She beat Italy’s Alessia Mesiano by unanimous decision in their last-16 contest.

Reporting by James Cox

