Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Olympics: Mona McSharry wins bronze in 100m breaststroke

Olympics: Mona McSharry wins bronze in 100m breaststroke
Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Paris La Defense Arena, Paris, France 29/7/2024 Swimming - Women’s 100m Breaststroke Final Ireland’s Mona McSharry celebrates winning a bronze medal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Mona McSharry has won Ireland’s first Olympic swimming medal since 1996.

The Sligo native took bronze in the women’s 100-metre breaststroke, beating Italy’s Benedetta Pinato by just one-hundredth of a second.

It is Ireland's first medal of the Paris Olympics.

Gold went to South Africa’s Tatjana Smith, with the silver to Qianting Tang of China.

Ireland’s Mona McSharry. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
Advertisement

Earlier in the pool, Ellen Walshe was eighth in the final of the 400-metre individual medley. Danielle Hill was eighth in her semi-final of the 100-metre backstroke.

Ireland’s Liam Jegou was narrowly denied a medal in the men’s C1 canoe final this evening.

He placed seventh overall, but if not for a 2-second penalty at his last gate, Jegou would have taken silver.

Earlier on, Kellie Harrington began the defence of her lightweight boxing gold medal.

Advertisement

She beat Italy’s Alessia Mesiano by unanimous decision in their last-16 contest.

Reporting by James Cox

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Inquests into deaths of two men in Youghal Ironman open today

 By Aoife Kearns
Entertainment 2

Love Island 2024 winners crowned

 By Beat News
Kilkenny News 3

Repeat Christian Brother child abuser from Kilkenny given another jail term

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement