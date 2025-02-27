O'Mahony, Healy and Murray to retire after the Six Nations

Peter O'Mahony, Cian Healy and Conor Murray are set to step down from international duty following the conclusion of this year's Six Nations campaign.

Former Ireland captain O'Mahony and Ireland's current most capped international, Healy will also retire from professional rugby completely at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Scrum-half Murray is set to pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster Rugby contract in July.

The trio have each recorded over 100 Test caps for Ireland alongside winning five Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

O'Mahony made his 112th appearance for the Boys in Green in Ireland's win against Wales last weekend and last year captained Ireland to Six Nations glory.

Healy hangs up his boots after surpassing Brian O'Driscoll as Ireland's most-capped player last November when he came off the bench in Ireland's 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at the Aviva Stadium.

He currently holds 136 caps for Ireland. He's also Ireland's most-capped player in the Six Nations with 66 appearances to date.

Not far behind, Conor Murray calls his time with Ireland after making 123 caps to date, making his debut against France in 2011.

Murray has been part of five Six Nations-winning sides. The 35-year-old featured on three Tours for the British and Irish Lions in 2013, 2017 and 2021 and made 199 appearances for Munster.

Speaking on the announcement, Interim Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby said:

"Since joining the Ireland coaching team back in 2014 it has been a privilege to work with Peter, Cian and Conor. They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish Rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their teammates around them.

Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is a testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch. Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds."

Ireland has two rounds of the Six Nations left to play before the trio's retirement as they host France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, March 8 before taking on Italy in Rome on Saturday, March 15.

