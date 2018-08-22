Ireland have won a fifth medal at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

Orla Comerford has claimed a bronze in the women’s 200-metres T-13.

Meath’s Paul Keogan set a season’s best time of 25.2 seconds in finishing fifth in the men’s 200-metres T-37. Michal Kotkowski won the race for Poland.

Kildare’s Patrick Monahan was also fifth in the men’s 400-metres T-53.

Earlier, Noelle Lenihan twice broke the world record en route to claiming gold in the F-38 discus.

The Cork athlete set a new world’s best throw of 32.95 metres.

