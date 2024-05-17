Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

The manager will always keep our feet on the ground - Waterford FC's Pádraig Amond ahead of Shelbourne clash

The manager will always keep our feet on the ground - Waterford FC's Pádraig Amond ahead of Shelbourne clash
15 May 2024; Waterford's Pádraig Amond at Virgin Media Television in Ballymount, Dublin, as Virgin Media Television is set to broadcast a huge week of live football in Ireland, with the Europa League final and two League of Ireland games. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Waterford FC striker Pádraig Amond says that the only mention of European qualification in the Blues camp has been in jest: "No one is getting carried away. No one is thinking we're going to finish in Europe this year".

This comes as Waterford moved into fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 4-1 victory over Dundalk on Friday.

With the recent run of good form for the Blues, having won their last three games, which included a notable victory against second-place Shamrock Rovers away from home, some fans have now been asking if European qualification is in the mix for Waterford.

Speaking to Beat Sport, Amond says, "We've got a long, long way to go. You never know what's going to happen. Two or three wins in a row for any team can throw them right up the league, like we've shown."

Advertisement

Amond believes the Blues will take the game against league leaders Shelbourne on Friday in their stride, regardless of the result.

"Games come so thick and fast. If you get so disappointed and down after a loss, which obviously everyone would be disappointed, but you can't let that drag into the following meeting because straight away you're fighting an uphill battle".

The Carlow striker notes his team "can't get carried away" and that manager Keith Long "will always keep our feet on the ground".

The Blues travel to Tolka Park this Friday for a 7:45 kick-off. The game will be streamed live on LOITV

Advertisement

Pádraig Amond was speaking ahead of a huge week of football in Ireland live on Virgin Media Television, with St Patrick's Athletic vs Shelbourne next Monday, Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final next Wednesday, and Waterford vs Drogheda United next Thursday.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Eoin Cody returns to Kilkenny squad ahead of Championship battle with Dublin

 By Odhrán Johnson
Entertainment 2

The Script announce new album and world tour

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

Fundraiser to be held in honour of Matthew Healy

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement