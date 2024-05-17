The manager will always keep our feet on the ground - Waterford FC's Pádraig Amond ahead of Shelbourne clash

Waterford FC striker Pádraig Amond says that the only mention of European qualification in the Blues camp has been in jest: "No one is getting carried away. No one is thinking we're going to finish in Europe this year".

This comes as Waterford moved into fourth place in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division following a 4-1 victory over Dundalk on Friday.

With the recent run of good form for the Blues, having won their last three games, which included a notable victory against second-place Shamrock Rovers away from home, some fans have now been asking if European qualification is in the mix for Waterford.

Speaking to Beat Sport, Amond says, "We've got a long, long way to go. You never know what's going to happen. Two or three wins in a row for any team can throw them right up the league, like we've shown."

Amond believes the Blues will take the game against league leaders Shelbourne on Friday in their stride, regardless of the result.

"Games come so thick and fast. If you get so disappointed and down after a loss, which obviously everyone would be disappointed, but you can't let that drag into the following meeting because straight away you're fighting an uphill battle".

The Carlow striker notes his team "can't get carried away" and that manager Keith Long "will always keep our feet on the ground".

The Blues travel to Tolka Park this Friday for a 7:45 kick-off. The game will be streamed live on LOITV

Pádraig Amond was speaking ahead of a huge week of football in Ireland live on Virgin Media Television, with St Patrick's Athletic vs Shelbourne next Monday, Atalanta vs Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final next Wednesday, and Waterford vs Drogheda United next Thursday.

