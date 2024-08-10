Play Button
Peter Queally named as new Waterford Senior Hurling manager

Peter Queally has been announced as the new Waterford Senior Hurling manager. Photo: Waterford GAA
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Waterford GAA has announced that Peter Queally will join the Déise as the new Senior Hurling manager.

Peter Queally was announced yesterday in a Waterford GAA press release along with the following management team:

Peter Queally, Ballydurn - Manager
Eoin Kelly, Mullinahone - Selector/Coach
Dan Shanahan, Lismore - Selector/Coach
Shane O'Sullivan, Ballygunner - Performance Coach
John Matthews - Strength & Conditioning

In a statement, Waterford GAA wished Peter and his management team the best:

"(Peter Queally and his management team) will be recommended for ratification on a two-year term at the next meeting of the County Board.

Waterford GAA extends its best wishes to Peter and his management team".

The Ballydurn man previously played for the Waterford Senior Hurling team for 14 years, winning one Munster title. He was also part of former manager Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team before the former boss departed at the beginning of July.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

