Peter Queally named as new Waterford Senior Hurling manager

Waterford GAA has announced that Peter Queally will join the Déise as the new Senior Hurling manager.

Peter Queally was announced yesterday in a Waterford GAA press release along with the following management team:

Peter Queally, Ballydurn - Manager

Eoin Kelly, Mullinahone - Selector/Coach

Dan Shanahan, Lismore - Selector/Coach

Shane O'Sullivan, Ballygunner - Performance Coach

John Matthews - Strength & Conditioning

Waterford GAA Press Release pic.twitter.com/PqxBGk0lxK — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) August 9, 2024

In a statement, Waterford GAA wished Peter and his management team the best:

"(Peter Queally and his management team) will be recommended for ratification on a two-year term at the next meeting of the County Board.

Waterford GAA extends its best wishes to Peter and his management team".

The Ballydurn man previously played for the Waterford Senior Hurling team for 14 years, winning one Munster title. He was also part of former manager Davy Fitzgerald's backroom team before the former boss departed at the beginning of July.

