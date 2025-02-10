Play Button
Sport

Philadelphia Eagles dismantle Kansas City Chiefs to claim Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles dismantle Kansas City Chiefs to claim Super Bowl
Photo of Milton Williams in play, Photo: Philadelphia Eagles @Eagles on X
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions.

They defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in New Orleans overnight.

The win denies the Chiefs a third consecutive victory in American football's showpiece event.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was named Super Bowl MVP, inspiring his side's comeback win over the team which beat them in the showpiece just two years prior.

Advertisement

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

While Eagles star Saquon Barkley broke two records in the first half for single-season scrimmage yards, and rushing yards, all on the day of his 28th birthday.

Off the pitch, Kendrick Lamar performed the halftime show but there were boos for Taylor Swift.

The rapper entertained fans with 'Not Like Us' - his Grammy-winning diss track.

Advertisement

Supporters of the Philadelphia Eagles jeered Swift - the opponents of her boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs.


The win is the second time the Philadelphia Eagles have won the coveted trophy.

Advertisement

They first won the competition in 2018, beating New England Patriots 41-33.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Three people injured in 'serious incident' in Dublin

 By Andrew Lowth
News 2

Man (29) appears in court charged with murder of father in Malahide

 By Andrew Lowth
News 3

Irish shoppers may soon be paying more for Shein and Temu orders

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement