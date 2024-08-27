Philly Ryan announced as new Tipperary Senior Football manager

Today, former Tipperary goalkeeper Philly Ryan has been announced as the new manager of the Tipperary Senior Football team.

Speaking about his appointment, Philly said that he was extremely proud to become Tipperary's senior football manager.

"My philosophy has always been that football is all about the players. Players will judge me on how much I care as well as how much I know. The team is the star so every individual player and management member will have to leave their ego at the door. I subscribe to the old saying – it’s amazing what can be achieved when nobody cares who gets the credit".

Ryan also pledged that his approach to coaching would see a confident and direct form of football from the Premier County.

"We will try to carry the game to the opposition rather than defending deep, waiting for turnover and trying to play counter-attacking football. We will be Progressive and Aggressive”.

Speaking on the appointment, Tipperary Committee Chairman Ferghal McDonnell said that Philly's appointment is a very positive development for Tipperary football.

"Philly brings a huge amount of knowledge to the role, his knowledge of and passion for Tipperary football is unquestionable and I wish him and his management team the very best of luck”.

The new manager will also be joined on the management team by the following:

Paul Cahill – Grangemockler Ballyneale (Coach / Selector)

Cathal Naughton – JK Brackens (Coach / Selector)

Further members of the management team will be finalised in the coming weeks.

The new management team will now be put before the next County Committee meeting where their term of 3 years with a review at the end of year 2 will be ratified.

