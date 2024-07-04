Physicality and energy key to defeating Dublin says Kilkenny's Aoife Prendergast

Dublin is set to take on Kilkenny this Saturday in the All-Ireland Senior Camogie Quarter-Finals. Kilkenny Captain Aoife Prendergast is under no illusions that the game against The Girls in Blue will be nothing short of a "huge fight".

Speaking to Beat Sport, Prendergast reflected on the Cats' narrow defeat to Tipperary in their final Championship Group game:

"We were all rilled up for that match, and then it wasn't the start that we wanted, but look, we showed character, we came out in the second half and we had a much better performance. We'll be looking back on that match and taking a few bits away from it. Hopefully, we'll drive on now this weekend."

Kilkenny are expecting a big battle against Dublin on Saturday after they finished third in their Championship Group. The Girls in Blue previously faced Kilkenny in this year's Senior Leinster Championship Final, where the Cats came away 0-14 to 1-6 victors.

Prendergast says Kilkenny will "not be taking anything for granted". The county captain says the team's rapport is a huge reason for their success:

"We're best friends off the field as well as on the field, and we'll do whatever we can for each other. We have great character in the dressing room, and we'll all fight for each other; we'll all stand by each other even though it's very competitive in training and getting onto the match selection, but we'll do anything for each other."

Reflecting on the Leinster Championship Final, the Dicksboro forward noted that physicality and energy will be key to a successful game against Dublin:

"They [Dublin] put up a great fight to us every time we go out to play them, so we're just going to have to bring as much physicality and as much energy to the game as possible, and hopefully, that will get us over the line on the day."

The All-Ireland Camogie Quarter-Final clash between Kilkenny and Dublin at Croke Park will be played at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and will be broadcast live on RTÉ 1.

