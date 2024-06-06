President of Boxing Association steps down after sexual assault allegations

The president of the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) has stepped aside after the Irish Examiner revealed that he was charged with sexual assault a year ago.

Gerry O’Mahony was charged with sexual assault in May of last year at a sitting of Dungarvan District Court in Waterford on May 15th, 2023.

The court appearance was not reported at the time and Mr O’Mahony continued in his role as president of the IABA.

The law makes provision on indictment for a term of imprisonment “not exceeding ten years”.

The case has been forwarded to the Circuit Criminal Court for trial by jury and the last mention of it was on May 27th, 2024. A trial date for July 2nd has now been set.

When contacted on Wednesday, the chair of the IABA, Niall O’Carroll, said that he had been unaware of the matter, and it had not been discussed at board level.

“It’s important to point out that Gerry’s role is as a volunteer, and it is an elected role but he is not a member of staff or paid in any way by the IABA, it’s purely a volunteer position as an elected member,” he said.

In a statement released this evening, the IABA said: “The IABA has only just become aware of the subject matter of recent media articles naming Gerry O Mahony, President of the IABA, and his involvement in legal proceedings.

"Gerry O Mahony has volunteered to step aside from discharging the duties of the President of the IABA, pending the resolution of those matters.

"This includes all domestic and international functions.

"We are mindful of each person’s presumption of innocence and shall be making no further media comment on this matter which is now before the courts”.

By Kenneth Fox

