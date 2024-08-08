Public Homecoming for Team Ireland from Paris Olympic Games announced

Dublin City Council has announced a public homecoming reception for Team Ireland following their performance in the Paris Olympic Games.

Team Ireland's homecoming will be on Monday, August 12, at the front of the GPO on O'Connell Street, Dublin.

This is the first time the Irish Olympic Team have ever received a civic reception on their return from the Olympic Games, and it has been planned in conjunction with the Olympic Federation of Ireland.

There are set to be live performances in the afternoon leading up to the reception, with Block Rockin' Beats DJ Dec Pierce set to take the stage.

Advertisement

So far, Team Ireland has won seven medals at the Olympic Games in Paris, including four gold medals and three bronze medals.

Speaking on the announcement, Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan says, "Now is our chance to tell them (Team Ireland) in person just how proud we are of them".

"Now is our chance to tell them in person just how proud we are of them. I have no doubt their efforts will have inspired lots of girls and boys all over the city and country to try and be like them someday. So come along to O’Connell St on Monday, and let's give the Irish Team a welcome home to remember!"

Team Ireland Chef de Mission Gavin Noble shared Geoghegan's sentiment:

Advertisement

"Over the past few weeks, our athletes have performed outstandingly and have inspired the nation with their endeavours at the Olympic Games in Paris. We are really proud of each and every one of them, and we would like to thank Dublin City Council for hosting such a special event to honour them."

For those travelling to the Team Ireland Olympic homecoming, Luas Green Line services will be suspended between Dominic and St. Stephen's Green Luas Stops from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Alongside this, Luas Red Line services will also be suspended between Smithfield and The Point from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Dublin City Council are also advising those attending that this is an alcohol-free event.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.