Rafael Nadal confirms retirement at 38

Rafael Nadal has confirmed that he is retiring from professional tennis at the end of the season.

His last appearance will be for his native Spain at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga next month.

Nadal first turned professional at the age of 14 in 2001.

The Spaniard made the announcement via an Instagram video saying, "The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially".

Advertisement

"I am retiring from professional tennis.

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations.

"It's obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken some time to make but in this life, everything has a beginning and an end".

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

The 38 year old won 22 Grand Slam singles titles, including the French Open a record 14 times.

Advertisement

He also won all the other Grand Slam crowns, tasting success at Wimbledon, the Australian Open and the US Open.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, Beat102103.com.