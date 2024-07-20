Play Button
Rafael Nadal continues Olympics preparations by reaching final in Sweden

Rafael Nadal continues Olympics preparations by reaching final in Sweden
Rafael Nadal has reached his first final since 2022, © PA Archive/PA Images
Rafael Nadal reflected on “a great feeling” after reaching his first final since the 2022 French Open.

The Spaniard rallied from a set down to beat Croatian qualifier Duje Ajdukovic 4-6 6-3 6-4 and move through to the Nordea Open final in Bastad, Sweden.

Nadal arrived in the semi-finals following a four-hour contest with Mariano Navone on Friday, and Ajdukovic took early charge.

He was a set up and break of serve up before Nadal clicked into gear and continued his preparations for the Paris Olympics in impressive fashion.

Nadal triumphed in two hours and 13 minutes to set up a meeting with either Thiago Agustin Tirante or Nuno Borges in the final.

“I think it was a tough match. My opponent had one of the best backhands that I played against,” Nadal said, on court.

“It was very, very difficult, honestly, but I found a way to survive and be through to that final after a long time without being in a final.

 

“Always it is a great feeling to be back in a final.

“I have won four matches in a row, something I was not able to make happen since two years ago.

“I am fighting during the whole tournament to be where I am today, and I think matches like yesterday’s, like today’s, help to improve a lot of things on court.

“I am happy with that, and let’s see if I am able to play a little bit better tomorrow.”

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

 

