Raphael Varane announces retirement from football

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has today announced his retirement from football.

In a statement on Instagram the French defender said he wanted "to go out string, not just holding on to the game".

"I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct. Desire and needs are two different things. I have fallen and risen a thousand times, and this time, it’s the moment to stop and hang my boots up with my final game winning a trophy at Wembley."

The announcement comes as a bit of a shock as Varane had recently just signed for Italian club Como 1907. After signing an initial two-year contract with the Cesc Fabregas managed club, the former United defender picked up a knee injury in his debut match in August.

The French international pulls the curtains on his career having won four Champions League titles, three La Ligas, the 2018 World Cup as well as one Copa del Rey, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

His time at Como isn't coming to an end however, as he has noted he'll remain at the club "just without using my boots and shin pads".

"I have no regrets, I wouldn’t change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud.

"And so, a new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

