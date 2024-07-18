Rebuilding Casement Park in time for Euro 2028 will be ‘really difficult’

Rebuilding Casement Park in time for Euro 2028 will be “really, really difficult”, Northern Secretary Hilary Benn has said.

The derelict west Belfast ground has been earmarked to host five matches in the showpiece football tournament being played in Ireland and Britain.

However, the funding required to rebuild the stadium in time for the tournament is not in place, prompting concerns that the delays will see Belfast missing out.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters in Derry, Mr Benn said “time is running out” and there is a “big gap” between the funding that has been committed and the funding that is needed.

Advertisement

“The fundamental issue is as follows, there is an Executive commitment to build Casement Park notwithstanding, the question is, can it be built to the specs required by Uefa in time for the Euros?” he said.

“Because time is running out, you’re quite right.

“There is a big gap between the funds that have been committed currently and what would be required because the cost has continued to escalate.

“And it’s those two questions that we are currently looking at.”

Advertisement

Hilary Benn has been visiting Northern Ireland (Jeff Moore/PA)

He said he could not say what the outcome would be, but it was a “very practical question” of being able to raise sufficient funds and building the stadium in time.

“But even if you can raise the funds, can you build it in time?

“Given that Uefa has said for all stadia you need to be ready the year before the matches kick off.

“That is June of 2027 and that is really, really difficult, whether there’s any flexibility on the part of Uefa we will have to see.”

However, he added they are “working hard on it”.

The Irish Government has so far allocated €50 million towards the project, and has indicated that it is willing to contribute more.

By Luke O'Reilly, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.