Listen: Reynolds hurling now make pink, blue and green hurleys

13 October 2018

Well, you’ll definitely be seen with these new hurls.

Reynolds hurling has introduced pink, blue and green hurleys to the market.

Debbie Ridgard from SportsBeat chatted to the owner of Reynolds hurling, Barry Reynolds about the new stock on this week’s SportsBeat Roundup.

Listen to the show below:

Share it:













Don't Miss