Rhasidat Adeleke claims silver medal in 400m at European Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke has claimed her second medal of the European Athletics Championships in Rome.

The Tallaght sprinter took silver in the women's 400-metres, after being pipped to the line by Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek.

The bronze medal went to Lieke Klaver of the Netherlands.

Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke in the 400m final. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Sharlene Mawdsley had to settle for eighth position.

Nicola Tuthill was eighth after the first round of the women's hammer final, with a throw of 66-point-8-5 metres.

Earlier today, Andrew Coscoran booked his place in Wednesday’s final of the men’s 15,000 metres with a fifth place finish in his heat.

Ciara Mageean was presented with her gold medal this evening, having won the women’s 15,000 last night.

The Portaferry athlete says it was an emotional experience hearing the anthem played on her behalf in Rome.

