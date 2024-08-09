Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly misses out on medal in the 400m final at the Paris Olympics

Rhasidat Adeleke has finished fourth in the Women's 400m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Tallaght native recorded a time of 49.28 and narrowly missed out on the bronze medal to Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek.

She also became the first Irish woman to compete in an Olympic sprint final after finishing second in her semi-final race with a time of 49.95 seconds.

Going into the games, Rhasidat was the athlete on everyone's radar. Having broken the Irish senior sprint record in every category from 60m to 400m, she had already cemented herself as one of Ireland's rising stars even before competing.

In 2023, she became the first Irish athlete to win an NCAA sprint title and was fourth at the World Championships.

Rhasidat had already won three European senior medals before tonight, having won gold in the mixed relay and silver in the individual 400m at the European Championships in Rome in June. She also won her first-ever Diamond League in Monaco, securing gold, in July.

She's eligible to run as part of the Women's 4x400m Relay team in tomorrow's final after they finished third in their semi-final earlier today.

