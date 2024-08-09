Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly misses out on medal in the 400m final at the Paris Olympics

Rhasidat Adeleke narrowly misses out on medal in the 400m final at the Paris Olympics
Rhasidat Adeleke will compete in the Women's 400m final tonight for Team Ireland at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Rhasidat Adeleke has finished fourth in the Women's 400m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Tallaght native recorded a time of 49.28 and narrowly missed out on the bronze medal to Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek.

She also became the first Irish woman to compete in an Olympic sprint final after finishing second in her semi-final race with a time of 49.95 seconds.

Going into the games, Rhasidat was the athlete on everyone's radar. Having broken the Irish senior sprint record in every category from 60m to 400m, she had already cemented herself as one of Ireland's rising stars even before competing.

Advertisement

In 2023, she became the first Irish athlete to win an NCAA sprint title and was fourth at the World Championships.

Rhasidat had already won three European senior medals before tonight, having won gold in the mixed relay and silver in the individual 400m at the European Championships in Rome in June. She also won her first-ever Diamond League in Monaco, securing gold, in July.

She's eligible to run as part of the Women's 4x400m Relay team in tomorrow's final after they finished third in their semi-final earlier today.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Families of Stardust fire victims to receive €500,000 in compensation

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Two people arrested in connection to death of elderly woman in Tipperary

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Man arrested after bomb threat made at Taoiseach's family home

 By Joleen Murphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement