Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m gold at Diamond League

Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m gold at Diamond League
Photo: Wanda Diamond League/X
Rhasidat Adeleke has earned her first Diamond League gold medal win of her career, winning the 400m final in Monaco.

Adeleke was a tenth of a second shy of her national best, crossing the line in 49.17.

She was just a tenth of a second off her own national best in winning the 400m in Monaco.

She saw off the challenge of the Neterlands' Lieke Klaver, who came home in second with a personal best.

Elsewhere, Ciara Mageean placed 10th in the 2000m event, which saw Australian Jess Hull set a new world record.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

