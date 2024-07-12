Rhasidat Adeleke wins 400m gold at Diamond League

Rhasidat Adeleke has earned her first Diamond League gold medal win of her career, winning the 400m final in Monaco.

Adeleke was a tenth of a second shy of her national best, crossing the line in 49.17.

49.17@rhasidatadeleke takes her first ever #DiamondLeague victory in the 400m! A PB of 49.64 for Lieke Klaver in second!#MonacoDL🇲🇨

📷 @DanVernonPhoto / Soňa Maleterova pic.twitter.com/nR2Jvful7n — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) July 12, 2024

She saw off the challenge of the Neterlands' Lieke Klaver, who came home in second with a personal best.

Elsewhere, Ciara Mageean placed 10th in the 2000m event, which saw Australian Jess Hull set a new world record.

