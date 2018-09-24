Rice's form means Ireland career probably at an end - Stephen Kelly

Former Irish international Stephen Kelly says it is increasingly likely that Declan Rice has played his last game for Ireland.

The 19 year old was one of the standout performers as West Ham held Chelsea to a 0-0 draw in the Premier League yesterday.

The London born teenager is contemplating his international future following renewed interest from England.

Rice has yet to make a competitive appearance for Ireland.

Having watched his performance against Chelsea, Kelly feels a switch is a strong possibility.

“We want him and can we have him? But if he performs like that, probably not to be honest.”

Stephen Kelly

