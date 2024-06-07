Play Button
Robbie Keane to step down as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager

Robbie Keane to step down as Maccabi Tel Aviv manager
Irish professional football coach and former player Robbie Keane gives a press conference at Maccabi Tel Aviv football club's home field, on June 27, 2023 in Tel Aviv, after signing a two-year head coach contract with the Israeli team. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Robbie Keane is to leave Maccabi Tel Aviv after one season in charge.

The former Republic of Ireland captain managed them to the Israeli title and League Cup, but has been criticised for working in Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Keane has consistently refused to be drawn on political issues since taking the job.

As the Irish Examiner reports, he has not now offered an explanation for his decision to step down.

His statement reads: "I am very proud of everything we have achieved together as a team and, of course, most proud of the hard work and dedication which resulted in us winning the league and Toto Cup (League Cup), thus guaranteeing Maccabi a Champions League spot next season."

Club owner Mitch Goldhar said: "I wish to thank Robbie and all his staff, Rory Delap, Dave Sarachan, Mike Stowell and Phillip Hudson for their hard work and dedication throughout this season in helping to bring the championship back to Maccabi.

"Robbie and his staff faithfully fulfilled their duties under difficult circumstances for which I am and will always be grateful.

"Robbie, the club and fans will always be connected through the challenging and successful 2023/24 campaign.”

By Kenneth Fox

