Uruguay 2 Portugal 1

Two goals from Edinson Cavani have given Uruguay a win in their World Cup last 16 clash against Portugal in Sochi tonight.

The South Americans went ahead early after a cross-pitch one-two between Cavani and Luis Suarez resulted in the Cavani heading in after only seven minutes.

They held that lead until 10 minutes into the second half when Portugal defender Pepe headed in a cross after some uncharacteristicly slack defending by Uruguay.

However, the European champions were level for only six minutes after a wonder strike from Cavani gave Uruguay the lead again which they were to hold until the end of the game.

Uruguay welcomed back central defender Jose Gimenez for the game.

The Atletico Madrid star missed the 3-0 victory over Russia but he replaced Sebastian Coates in the only change to a Uruguay side which again saw Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez spearhead the attack.

Portugal made three changes from the XI which drew 1-1 with Iran on Monday to secure second spot in Group B.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the armband as the European champions brought in Ricardo, Goncalo Guedes and Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva, with Cedric Soares, Ricardo Quaresma and Andre Silva dropping out.

Uruguay took a seventh-minute lead through Cavani’s close-range header.

GOAL Uruguay#URU 1-0 #POR What a peach from Cavani! The pass out wide to Suarez and the ground he covered to get into the box and finish the Barcelona man’s cross into the net. Superb! #RTEsoccer #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/bqSrKWFBum — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018

Cavani sprayed a wonderful diagonal ball to Suarez before breaking into the area and finishing his fellow forward’s cross at the far post.

Portugal had started brightly with Fernando Muslera holding Ronaldo’s 20-yard attempt.

Cavani’s goal was the difference at half-time as Uruguay held on to their 1-0 lead.

Uruguay had not conceded in their previous six games and it showed as a well-organised defence frustrated Ronaldo and company.

Portugal improved after the restart and they were rewarded when Pepe headed an equaliser on 55 minutes.

GOAL Portugal#URU 1-1 #POR Game on! Pepe has found the equaliser with a lovely header from a corner in the early stages of the second half. #rtesoccer #WorldCup Live updates: https://t.co/kLlhN0RZd6 pic.twitter.com/qClUsXg0Ju — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018

Uruguay were caught napping from a short corner and Raphael Guerreiro’s cross cleared the head of Ronaldo before centre-back Pepe gave Muslera no chance.

But Uruguay were back in front seven minutes later when Rodrigo Betancur freed Cavani and the Paris St Germain striker curled home his second of the night.

GOAL Uruguay#URU 2-1 #POR Cavani stop that now! Another belter from the striker as Uruguay reclaim the lead shortly after Portugal had levelled the tie. #rtesoccer #WorldCup Live updates: https://t.co/kLlhN0RZd6 pic.twitter.com/bugncvy5EV — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 30, 2018

And Uruguay withstood late Portugal pressure to ensure they will play France in the quarter-finals.

