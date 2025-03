Rory McIlroy has won the Players Championship.

He beat JJ Spaun in their three-hole play-off at TPC Sawgrass, with McIlroy finishing on one-over-par.

After finding the water at the par-three 17th, Spaun was three-over-par.

It is McIlroy's second title at Sawgrass, having won there for the first time in 2019

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website beat102103.com.