Roy Keane reveals he turned down Real Madrid move after leaving Man United

Roy Keane is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of his generation, and the former Manchester United captain has revealed he turned down a huge move towards the end of his career.

After falling out with Alex Ferguson, Keane's 12-year stay at Old Trafford came to an abrupt end.

He spent six months at Glasgow Celtic, making just 13 appearances due to injuries before calling time on his career.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, which he co-hosts with Gary Neville, Ian Wright, and Jamie Carragher, Keane said the Celtic move was an "emotional" decision.

The Corkman also revealed he turned down a huge move to Real Madrid.

"When I left United I went up to Celtic, but I could've gone to Real Madrid for a year and a half," Keane said.

"It was a bit [emotional], which is fine, I don’t mind making those kind of decisions. But I was 34, I just thought, would I go [to Real] and have an impact?"

Keane played with many stars at United including the likes of David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Eric Cantona and Cristiano Ronaldo, to name a few.

A spell at the Bernabeu would have seen him line out with other huge names such as Zinedine Zidane, Raul, Ronaldo and Roberto Carlos.

By James Cox

