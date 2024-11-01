Play Button
Rúben Amorim confirmed as new Man Utd Head Coach

Image: @ManUtd on X
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Rúben Amorim has been confirmed as Manchester United's new Head Coach.

The Portuguese boss replaces Erik ten Hag who was sacked earlier this week.

Amorim, who currently holds the top job at Sporting, will head to Old Trafford on November 11th.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in interim charge until Amorim starts work at Old Trafford a week on Monday.

His contract will run until June 2027 plus the option for a further season.

Amorim's first game will be the Premier League clash with Ipswich on Sunday the 24th of November.

Manchester United are currently 14th in the Premier League table and are in the middle of their Europa League campaign.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

