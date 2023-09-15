Play Button
Quiz: How closely have you been following the World Cup?

Quiz: How closely have you been following the World Cup?
BORDEAUX, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 10: A detailed view of The Webb Ellis Cup prior to the Rugby World Cup France 2023 match between Wales and Fiji at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux on September 10, 2023 in Bordeaux, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)
The 2023 Rugby World Cup got underway last weekend, with some big moments already in the tournament.

Johnny Sexton returned to help Ireland to a big win over Romania.

The weekend wasn't without its controversy, moments of brilliance and entertainment as one of the biggest sporting events of the year kicked off.

To test your knowledge on the opening round of games, click the link below to see how much you remember.

How closely did you follow the opening games of the World Cup?

Test your knowledge of the first round of the Rugby World Cup

How many points did Johnny Sexton score against Romania?

How many drop goals did George Ford score for England against Argentina?

Who was sent off for England just three minutes into the game against Argentina?

Who scored the first try of the 2023 World Cup?

Which country made their World Cup debut in the opening round?

Who scored Ireland's first try against Romania?

How many World Cups has Warren Gatland managed Wales for?

Who scored South Africa's second try in their win over Scotland?

Hard Luck!

Some of those were tricky. Keep up to date with the latest sports news on Breakingnews.ie

Well Done!

You've been keeping up to date with the latest sports news. Good job!

If the quiz doesn't show up in your browser, click here.
Michael Bolton
