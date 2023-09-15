Quiz: How closely have you been following the World Cup?

The 2023 Rugby World Cup got underway last weekend, with some big moments already in the tournament.

Johnny Sexton returned to help Ireland to a big win over Romania.

The weekend wasn't without its controversy, moments of brilliance and entertainment as one of the biggest sporting events of the year kicked off.

To test your knowledge on the opening round of games, click the link below to see how much you remember.

How many points did Johnny Sexton score against Romania? How many drop goals did George Ford score for England against Argentina? Who was sent off for England just three minutes into the game against Argentina? Who scored the first try of the 2023 World Cup? Which country made their World Cup debut in the opening round? Who scored Ireland's first try against Romania? How many World Cups has Warren Gatland managed Wales for? Who scored South Africa's second try in their win over Scotland?

