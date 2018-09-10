Sanita Puspure has won her World Rowing Championships single sculls heat in impressive fashion.

The 36-year-old dominated the race before finishing almost 14 seconds clear of the field.

The two-time Olympian goes straight through to Thursday’s semi- final in Bulgaria.

Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan are through to their heavyweight pair quarter-finals.

The reigning lightweight champions finished second in their heat.

The lightweight quad will row in a repechage.

The crew of Andrew Goff, Fintan McCarthy, Ryan Ballantine and Jake McCarthy were third in their heat.

Digital Desk

