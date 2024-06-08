Saturday sport: Leinster face Ulster at Aviva, Dublin vs Kilkenny in Leinster hurling final

Athletics

There's plenty of Irish interest on day two of the European Athletics Championships in Rome. Oisin Lane goes in the men's 20 kilometre race walk from 5pm Irish time.

It's women's 100 metre hurdles day for Sarah Lavin - her semi-final is just after 9pm.

Israel Olatunde will bid to make tonight's 100 metre final - his semi-final is underway from 8.10pm.

Brian Fay is in men's 5000 metres action just before 9.30pm.

Earlier, relay gold medallist Chris O'Donnell booked his place in tomorrow's 400-metre semis.

Rugby

Leinster and Ulster will bid to join Munster in the URC semi-finals this evening. It's an Interpro derby on offer at the Aviva Stadium, with kick-off at 5.30pm.

The winner of that tie will take on either the Bulls or Benetton next weekend.

That game is underway in Pretoria from 2.30pm. The final last-eight tie sees Glasgow face the Stormers from 7.35pm.

Gaelic Games

There's a double helping of hurling finals to look forward to at Croke Park this afternoon. First up, Offaly will hope to build on the All-Ireland success of their under-20 hurlers last weekend.

The Faithful county take on Laois in the Joe McDonagh final from 3.30pm.

Later, Kilkenny defend their Leinster title against Dublin for a 6pm throw-in.

________________________________

The Tailteann Cup knockout stages get underway this afternoon.

Limerick and Tipperary do head-to-head in Rathkeale from 4pm.

Pearse Park hosts the meeting of Leitrim and Wicklow at 7pm.

___________________________________

There's one game in the All-Ireland Ladies Football Championship today.

Armagh and Meath have just thrown in as the senior competition gets underway.

Soccer

The SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division returns from the international break this afternoon.

Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers contest a Dublin derby in Dalymount from 3pm.

At the same time, DLR Waves host Sligo Rovers at the UCD Bowl.

Three games get underway from 5pm.

Cork City entertain Athlone Town at Turner's Cross. Treaty United face Shelbourne at Markets Field, and league leaders Galway United welcome Wexford to Eamonn Deacy Park.