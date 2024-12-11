Play Button
Saudi Arabia to host World Cup 2034

Saudi Arabia to host World Cup 2034
FIFA World Cup trophy, © PA Wire/PA Images
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
Saudi Arabia has won their bid to host the 2034 World Cup.

The news was confirmed this afternoon, despite backlash over the country's human rights record and desert climate.

The Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said it would vote against the awarding of hosting rights by acclamation.

They criticised FIFA's bidding process, saying it was "flawed and inconsistent".

Saudi Arabia's bid was put to FIFA uncontested.

Next year's FIFA World Cup will take place between Canada, Mexico and the United States, with the 2030 tournament hosted by Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

